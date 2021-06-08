If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,670,643 shares of the VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:VTGN) were traded, and its beta was 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.59, and it changed around $0.18 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $492.62 Million. VTGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.18, offering almost -22.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.24% since then. We note from VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 Million.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VTGN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 179.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTGN is forecast to be at a low of $5 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +247.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 93.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.6%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 44.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 81.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.79%. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.37% of the shares, which is about 16.3 Million shares worth $34.72 Million.

VR Adviser, LLC, with 11.37% or 16.3 Million shares worth $34.72 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3696214 shares worth $7.87 Million, making up 2.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove held roughly 2.61 Million shares worth around $5.53 Million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.