If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 943,452 shares of the ViewRay, Inc.(NASDAQ:VRAY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.06, and it changed around -$0.57 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $963.97 Million. VRAY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.36, offering almost -21.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.98% since then. We note from ViewRay, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 847.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.15 Million.

ViewRay, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended VRAY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ViewRay, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY): Trading Information Today

Although VRAY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.6% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $6.70- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.59% year-to-date, but still up 0.0125 over the last five days. On the other hand, ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) is 0.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.41, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VRAY is forecast to be at a low of $3 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +36.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -50.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) projections and forecasts

ViewRay, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +81.64 percent over the past six months and at a 6.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 19.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +11.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 25.3%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.2%. ViewRay, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10% per year for the next five years.

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.44% of ViewRay, Inc. shares, and 95.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.96%. ViewRay, Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with Fosun International Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.73% of the shares, which is about 23.82 Million shares worth $103.61 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.16% or 22.91 Million shares worth $99.64 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 9408818 shares worth $40.93 Million, making up 5.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port held roughly 6.45 Million shares worth around $28.07 Million, which represents about 3.99% of the total shares outstanding.