If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 2,052,761 shares of the The Lion Electric Company(NYSE:LEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.46, and it changed around $1.02 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.84 Billion. LEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.25, offering almost -64.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.6, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.27% since then. We note from The Lion Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.41 Million.

The Lion Electric Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended LEV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV): Trading Information

Instantly LEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $21.89 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.1253 over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is 0.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 5.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEV is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $26. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +21.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. The Lion Electric Company earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.