If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,324,493 shares of the NuCana plc(NASDAQ:NCNA) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.8, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $146.05 Million. NCNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.83, offering almost -179.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.71% since then. We note from NuCana plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.66 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 308.3 Million.

NuCana plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended NCNA as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. NuCana plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$19.14 for the current quarter.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA): Trading Information

Instantly NCNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.06- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still down -0.085 over the last five days. On the other hand, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -0.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 329.19 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 300% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NCNA is forecast to be at a low of $4.96 and a high of $15.54. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +455% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 77.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.2%. NuCana plc earnings are expected to decrease by -22.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of NuCana plc shares, and 49.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.18%. NuCana plc stock is held by 37 institutions, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.63% of the shares, which is about 8Million shares worth $39.92 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 8.95% or 4.58 Million shares worth $22.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 3664931 shares worth $16.46 Million, making up 7.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $14.86 Million, which represents about 5.82% of the total shares outstanding.