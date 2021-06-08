If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 1,245,843 shares of the Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II(NASDAQ:MUDS) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.9, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $470.42 Million. MUDS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.78, offering almost -57.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.57% since then. We note from Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.01 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 Million.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended MUDS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (MUDS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II shares, and 84.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.97%. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II stock is held by 53 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 2.48 Million shares worth $24.28 Million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 6.32% or 2Million shares worth $19.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Special Opportunities Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 264820 shares worth $2.6 Million, making up 0.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd held roughly 207.8 Thousand shares worth around $2.04 Million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.