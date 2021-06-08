If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 260,697 shares of the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.(NASDAQ:KNSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.89, and it changed around $0.15 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $938.88 Million. KNSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.67, offering almost -106.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.41% since then. We note from Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 355.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 517.69 Million.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KNSA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.79 for the current quarter.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA): Trading Information Today
Instantly KNSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.06 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.21% year-to-date, but still up 0.0498 over the last five days. On the other hand, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is -0.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $33.2, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 139.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KNSA is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $37. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +166.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 79.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 12.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.01% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. shares, and 91.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.7%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. stock is held by 170 institutions, with Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.03% of the shares, which is about 2.92 Million shares worth $54.05 Million.
Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.67% or 2.8 Million shares worth $51.88 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Columbia Acorn Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1593917 shares worth $28.16 Million, making up 4.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 949.99 Thousand shares worth around $17.58 Million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.