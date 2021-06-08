If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In the last trading session, 5,049,873 shares of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.(NASDAQ:SOLO) were traded, and its beta was 2.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around $0.32 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $522.96 Million. SOLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.6, offering almost -193.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.17% since then. We note from Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.72 Million.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SOLO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO): Trading Information

Instantly SOLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.78- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.25% year-to-date, but still up 0.2347 over the last five days. On the other hand, Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) is 0.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.99, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 137.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOLO is forecast to be at a low of $8.79 and a high of $14.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +220.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 89.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) projections and forecasts

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.67 percent over the past six months and at a 37.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.1%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +61.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 988.4%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -26.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.16% of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. shares, and 14.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.54%. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 21.75% of the shares, which is about 7.04 Million shares worth $33.09 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 4.03% or 1.3 Million shares worth $6.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7039655 shares worth $33.09 Million, making up 21.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF held roughly 332.15 Thousand shares worth around $1.56 Million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.