If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is Worth Taking A Chance On

In today’s recent session, 6,748,624 shares of the Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.3. Most recently the company’s share price was $108.3, and it changed around $0.55 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $207.75 Billion. CVX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $113.11, offering almost -4.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $65.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.83% since then. We note from Chevron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.44 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.09 Million.

Chevron Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended CVX as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Chevron Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX): Trading Information Today

Instantly CVX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $108.7 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.29% year-to-date, but still up 0.018 over the last five days. On the other hand, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is -0.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.94, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVX is forecast to be at a low of $105 and a high of $152. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +40.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) projections and forecasts

Chevron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.99 percent over the past six months and at a 2800% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +191.8% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1372.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.9%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.45 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Chevron Corporation to make $36.08 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $22.1 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.2%. Chevron Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -291.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.9% per year for the next five years.

CVX Dividend Yield

Chevron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29 – August 02, 2021. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.08 percent and its annual dividend per share was $5.36. It is important to note, however, that the 5.08% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 4.37% per year.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Chevron Corporation shares, and 68.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.54%. Chevron Corporation stock is held by 3129 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.09% of the shares, which is about 156.07 Million shares worth $16.36 Billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.15% or 137.8 Million shares worth $14.44 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 51553075 shares worth $5.4 Billion, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 47.28 Million shares worth around $4.95 Billion, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.