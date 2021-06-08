HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) Stock Forecast 2021: $28 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1,061,898 shares of the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.(NASDAQ:HOOK) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.25, and it changed around -$3.61 or -0.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $502.67 Million. HOOK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20, offering almost -50.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.1, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.87% since then. We note from HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 215.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 237.72 Million.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOOK as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.53 for the current quarter.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK): Trading Information

Although HOOK has showed a red trend with a performance of -21.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $18.33 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.2061 over the last five days. On the other hand, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) is -0.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 73.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOOK is forecast to be at a low of $19 and a high of $28. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +111.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) projections and forecasts

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +19.26 percent over the past six months and at a -30.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -89.3% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.7%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 29.7% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 4.8% per year for the next five years.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.65% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares, and 65.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.39%. HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.82% of the shares, which is about 2.55 Million shares worth $34.34 Million.

Redmile Group, LLC, with 7.09% or 1.84 Million shares worth $24.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1669000 shares worth $22.45 Million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 420.63 Thousand shares worth around $5.66 Million, which represents about 1.62% of the total shares outstanding.