GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Hot With A 53.6% Increase

In the last trading session, 11,314,324 shares of the GSX Techedu Inc.(NYSE:GOTU) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.19, and it changed around -$0.05 or 0% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63 Billion. GOTU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $149.05, offering almost -950.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.73% since then. We note from GSX Techedu Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.68 Million.

GSX Techedu Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.6. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GOTU as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. GSX Techedu Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU): Trading Information

Although GOTU has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $19.50 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.73% year-to-date, but still down -0.2346 over the last five days. On the other hand, GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) is -0.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.71 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

GSX Techedu Inc. (GOTU) projections and forecasts

GSX Techedu Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.81 percent over the past six months and at a 53.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -650% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 87.5% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.6%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $392.63 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect GSX Techedu Inc. to make $480.82 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $237.96 Million and $291.14 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. GSX Techedu Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -746.4% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 16.03% per year for the next five years.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0% of GSX Techedu Inc. shares, and 66.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.69%. GSX Techedu Inc. stock is held by 289 institutions, with Credit Suisse AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.45% of the shares, which is about 10.85 Million shares worth $367.61 Million.

UBS Group AG, with 5.33% or 7.77 Million shares worth $263.22 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 705728 shares worth $23.91 Million, making up 0.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 667.39 Thousand shares worth around $22.61 Million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.