GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): How It Has Performed & Trended

GameStop Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GME as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. GameStop Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.71 for the current quarter.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $62.25, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -77.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GME is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $175. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -37.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -96.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GameStop Corp. (GME) projections and forecasts

GameStop Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +1637.03 percent over the past six months and at a 70.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.5%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +55.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 54.3% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.7%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.16 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect GameStop Corp. to make $1.08 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $1.07 Billion. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.7%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.5%. GameStop Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 37.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.42% of GameStop Corp. shares, and 41.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.77%. GameStop Corp. stock is held by 314 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.97% of the shares, which is about 9.18 Million shares worth $1.74 Billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.83% or 5.54 Million shares worth $1.05 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3643308 shares worth $691.57 Million, making up 5.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.47 Million shares worth around $279.7 Million, which represents about 2.08% of the total shares outstanding.