Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR)

In the last trading session, 4,013,945 shares of the Velodyne Lidar, Inc.(NASDAQ:VLDR) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.13, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.92 Billion. VLDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.5, offering almost -220.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.45% since then. We note from Velodyne Lidar, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.41 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4Million.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended VLDR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR): Trading Information
Instantly VLDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.5% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $10.44 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.56% year-to-date, but still up 0.0497 over the last five days. On the other hand, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) is -0.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 62.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLDR is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +196.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -101.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.13% of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. shares, and 12.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.86%. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. stock is held by 145 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.79% of the shares, which is about 5.42 Million shares worth $61.75 Million.
Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with 1.26% or 2.44 Million shares worth $27.87 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1957751 shares worth $22.32 Million, making up 1.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.64 Million shares worth around $18.7 Million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.