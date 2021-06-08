Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)

In the last trading session, 9,380,382 shares of the Uxin Limited(NASDAQ:UXIN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.8, and it changed around $0.46 or 0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.78 Billion. UXIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.06, offering almost -5.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85% since then. We note from Uxin Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.89 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.41 Million.

Uxin Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UXIN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Uxin Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN): Trading Information

Instantly UXIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.6% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.06- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.2973 over the last five days. On the other hand, Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) is 0.7% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.11 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.47 day(s).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Uxin Limited earnings are expected to increase by 67.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.12% of Uxin Limited shares, and 38.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.79%. Uxin Limited stock is held by 53 institutions, with Warburg Pincus LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 37.4 Million shares worth $43.76 Million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 3.59% or 10.12 Million shares worth $11.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3950000 shares worth $4.62 Million, making up 1.4% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X E-Commerce ETF held roughly 576.36 Thousand shares worth around $674.34 Thousand, which represents about 0.2% of the total shares outstanding.