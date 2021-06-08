Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For SCWorx Corp.(NASDAQ:WORX)

In today’s recent session, 85,915 shares of the SCWorx Corp.(NASDAQ:WORX) have been traded, and its beta is 3.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.55 Million. WORX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.755, offering almost -217.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.75% since then. We note from SCWorx Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 139.9 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 386Million.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX): Trading Information Today

Instantly WORX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.89 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.158 over the last five days. On the other hand, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 0.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 876.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.2%. SCWorx Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 54.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.24% of SCWorx Corp. shares, and 3.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.69%. SCWorx Corp. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.22% of the shares, which is about 122.84 Thousand shares worth $165.84 Thousand.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.14% or 113.84 Thousand shares worth $153.7 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 109982 shares worth $148.49 Thousand, making up 1.1% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 37.41 Thousand shares worth around $74.82 Thousand, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.