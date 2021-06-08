Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)

In the last trading session, 1,722,323 shares of the Precipio, Inc.(NASDAQ:PRPO) were traded, and its beta was 2.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.08 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.83 Million. PRPO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.18, offering almost -160.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.86% since then. We note from Precipio, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.1 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.99 Million.

Precipio, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PRPO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Precipio, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO): Trading Information

Instantly PRPO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.65- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.7% year-to-date, but still up 0.0634 over the last five days. On the other hand, Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) is -0.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 746.97 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 53.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 98.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRPO is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +98.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 98.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Precipio, Inc. (PRPO) projections and forecasts

Precipio, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +51.07 percent over the past six months. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +87.2% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 122.1%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.9%. Precipio, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.5% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.11% of Precipio, Inc. shares, and 4.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.4%. Precipio, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 2.15% of the shares, which is about 389.63 Thousand shares worth $806.53 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.51% or 91.6 Thousand shares worth $189.61 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 209095 shares worth $432.83 Thousand, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 155.03 Thousand shares worth around $320.9 Thousand, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.