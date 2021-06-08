Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

In the last trading session, 2,202,872 shares of the Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:PIRS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.33, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $194.15 Million. PIRS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.09, offering almost -52.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.7, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.95% since then. We note from Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.09 Million.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended PIRS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS): Trading Information

Instantly PIRS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.52- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.032 over the last five days. On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) is 0.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.58 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 125.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PIRS is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $9. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +170.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 80.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS) projections and forecasts

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share prices are not performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +13.27 percent over the past six months and at a -4.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9%. However, despite this, analysts have decided to cut back on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will lose -188.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decline of -3.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.5%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.07 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to make $2.07 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $11.25 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -81.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.8%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -22.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares, and 58.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.31%. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stock is held by 112 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.68% of the shares, which is about 5.49 Million shares worth $14.12 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.81% or 3.68 Million shares worth $9.46 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1343607 shares worth $3.45 Million, making up 2.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 780.15 Thousand shares worth around $2Million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.