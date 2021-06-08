Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:METX)

In the last trading session, 3,140,869 shares of the Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.(NASDAQ:METX) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $103.7 Million. METX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.75, offering almost -1187.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.05% since then. We note from Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.98 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.29 Million.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended METX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX): Trading Information

Instantly METX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.5% year-to-date, but still up 0.0315 over the last five days. On the other hand, Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) is -0.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (METX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.92% of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. shares, and 6.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.94%. Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.49% of the shares, which is about 511.11 Thousand shares worth $1.23 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.26% or 269.6 Thousand shares worth $649.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 45920 shares worth $110.67 Thousand, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 24.84 Thousand shares worth around $59.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.