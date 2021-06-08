Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

In the last trading session, 9,729,370 shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp.(NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.4, and it changed around $0.88 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.37 Billion. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.8, offering almost -137.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.07% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.91 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.42 Million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RIDE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE): Trading Information

Instantly RIDE has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $14.73 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.33% year-to-date, but still up 0.3535 over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.57, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -28.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RIDE is forecast to be at a low of $1 and a high of $20. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +49.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -102.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.09% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 22.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.84%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 173 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 8.39 Million shares worth $98.8 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 2.6% or 4.6 Million shares worth $54.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3233785 shares worth $38.06 Million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.82 Million shares worth around $33.14 Million, which represents about 1.59% of the total shares outstanding.