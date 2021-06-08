Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended KOSS as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Koss Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS): Trading Information

Instantly KOSS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $43.92 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 37.16%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.02% year-to-date, but still up 0.1964 over the last five days. On the other hand, Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) is 0.6% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 475.69 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 118.92 day(s).

Koss Corporation (KOSS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.3%. Koss Corporation earnings are expected to decrease by -252.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 69.83% of Koss Corporation shares, and 7.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.87%. Koss Corporation stock is held by 28 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 150.4 Thousand shares worth $3.38 Million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.41% or 120.25 Thousand shares worth $2.7 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 120251 shares worth $2.7 Million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series held roughly 115.14 Thousand shares worth around $7.37 Million, which represents about 1.35% of the total shares outstanding.