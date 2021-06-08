Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

In today’s recent session, 4,327,050 shares of the Hyliion Holdings Corp.(NYSE:HYLN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.26, and it changed around $1.41 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.04 Billion. HYLN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.66, offering almost -342.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.01% since then. We note from Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.76 Million.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HYLN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hyliion Holdings Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN): Trading Information Today

Instantly HYLN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $13.35 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.2% year-to-date, but still up 0.2498 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) is 0.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.39 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.25, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HYLN is forecast to be at a low of $7 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +65.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -47.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. earnings are expected to decrease by -207.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.49% of Hyliion Holdings Corp. shares, and 24.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.73%. Hyliion Holdings Corp. stock is held by 117 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.29% of the shares, which is about 9.11 Million shares worth $97.22 Million.

Handelsbanken Fonder AB, with 2.19% or 3.77 Million shares worth $40.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2598038 shares worth $42.82 Million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.18 Million shares worth around $36Million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.