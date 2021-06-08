Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOTH)

In today’s recent session, 19,830,930 shares of the Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:HOTH) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.65, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.95 Million. HOTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -135.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.266, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.27% since then. We note from Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 643.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.32 Million.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended HOTH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.17 for the current quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH): Trading Information Today

Although HOTH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.2 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.3% year-to-date, but still up 0.0818 over the last five days. On the other hand, Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) is 0.12% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.61 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 506.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HOTH is forecast to be at a low of $10 and a high of $10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 506.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (HOTH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 30.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.33% of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 16.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.98%. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.51% of the shares, which is about 2.27 Million shares worth $4.47 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.93% or 221Thousand shares worth $435.37 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 41045 shares worth $97.28 Thousand, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 22.91 Thousand shares worth around $45.13 Thousand, which represents about 0.1% of the total shares outstanding.