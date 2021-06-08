Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM)

In the last trading session, 2,111,332 shares of the Ferroglobe PLC(NASDAQ:GSM) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.55, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $939.04 Million. GSM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.67, offering almost -2.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.4, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 92.79% since then. We note from Ferroglobe PLC’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 Million.
Ferroglobe PLC stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GSM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ferroglobe PLC is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM): Trading Information
Instantly GSM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.67- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.0756 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.24 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.08, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -80.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GSM is forecast to be at a low of $0.9 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -77.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.8%. Ferroglobe PLC earnings are expected to increase by 34.1% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.
Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.93% of Ferroglobe PLC shares, and 29.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.38%. Ferroglobe PLC stock is held by 68 institutions, with Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 4.35 Million shares worth $16.46 Million.
Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with 2.23% or 3.77 Million shares worth $14.26 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1895205 shares worth $3.35 Million, making up 1.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $2.41 Million, which represents about 0.8% of the total shares outstanding.