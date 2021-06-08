Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Farmmi, Inc.(NASDAQ:FAMI)

In the last trading session, 30,846,102 shares of the Farmmi, Inc.(NASDAQ:FAMI) were traded, and its beta was -0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.5, and it changed around $0 or 0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.33 Million. FAMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.47, offering almost -394% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.3, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40% since then. We note from Farmmi, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42.43 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 28.73 Million.

Farmmi, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended FAMI as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI): Trading Information

Instantly FAMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $0.546 on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.1572 over the last five days. On the other hand, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) is 0.25% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 817.08 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 28.44 day(s).

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.3%. Farmmi, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 292.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.22% of Farmmi, Inc. shares, and 60.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.55%. Farmmi, Inc. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 375.2 Thousand shares worth $408.97 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.32% or 90.12 Thousand shares worth $98.23 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.