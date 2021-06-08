Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For CureVac N.V.(NASDAQ:CVAC)

In today’s recent session, 1,599,265 shares of the CureVac N.V.(NASDAQ:CVAC) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $109.07, and it changed around -$15.93 or -0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.21 Billion. CVAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.8, offering almost -39.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.86% since then. We note from CureVac N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 522.08 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 995.97 Million.

CureVac N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CVAC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CureVac N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC): Trading Information Today

Although CVAC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -12.75% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $125.6 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.35% year-to-date, but still up 0.009 over the last five days. On the other hand, CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) is 0.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

CureVac N.V. (CVAC) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. CureVac N.V. earnings are expected to decrease by -28.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 55.92% of CureVac N.V. shares, and 23.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.49%. CureVac N.V. stock is held by 113 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.12% of the shares, which is about 5.83 Million shares worth $533.22 Million.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, with 1.68% or 3.13 Million shares worth $286.71 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2731786 shares worth $257.61 Million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 697.68 Thousand shares worth around $63.81 Million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.