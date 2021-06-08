Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

In the last trading session, 5,608,810 shares of the Castor Maritime Inc.(NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around $0.12 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.96 Million. CTRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.1, offering almost -23.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.112, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 96.62% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 89.51 Million.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CTRM as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM): Trading Information

Instantly CTRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.10- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.27%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.0852 over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is -0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Castor Maritime Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -106.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.59% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 3.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.95%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 28 institutions, with Anson Funds Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.7% of the shares, which is about 4.94 Million shares worth $913.94 Thousand.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 0.58% or 4.09 Million shares worth $756.03 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.