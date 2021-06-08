Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:AEHL)

In today’s recent session, 256,627 shares of the Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited(NASDAQ:AEHL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.02, and it changed around $1.14 or 0.4% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.69 Million. AEHL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.5, offering almost -36.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.94% since then. We note from Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 341.62 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 804.4 Million.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended AEHL as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL): Trading Information Today

Instantly AEHL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 39.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $4.80- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.58% year-to-date, but still up 0.427 over the last five days. On the other hand, Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) is 0.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 422.5 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $168, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 4079.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AEHL is forecast to be at a low of $168 and a high of $168. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +4079.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4079.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 31.2%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited shares, and 6.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.66%. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited stock is held by 11 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.12% of the shares, which is about 49.34 Thousand shares worth $122.37 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.53% or 23.33 Thousand shares worth $57.86 Thousand as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.