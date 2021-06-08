Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.(NYSE:UAVS)

In the last trading session, 4,613,696 shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.(NYSE:UAVS) were traded, and its beta was 4.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.74, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.1% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.2 Million. UAVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.68, offering almost -208.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.14% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.87 Million.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended UAVS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS): Trading Information

Instantly UAVS has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $5.85- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.1549 over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS) is 0.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.91 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $453.75, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 7805.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAVS is forecast to be at a low of $453.75 and a high of $453.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +7805.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7805.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.8%. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -86.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSE:UAVS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.89% of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. shares, and 9.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.08%. AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. stock is held by 60 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 3.7% of the shares, which is about 2.31 Million shares worth $13.88 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.33% or 833.52 Thousand shares worth $5Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1646403 shares worth $10.31 Million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF held roughly 1.15 Million shares worth around $7.23 Million, which represents about 1.85% of the total shares outstanding.