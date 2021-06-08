Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

In today’s recent session, 1,842,074 shares of the Affirm Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:AFRM) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.49, and it changed around $3.03 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.31 Billion. AFRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $146.9, offering almost -135.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.5, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.59% since then. We note from Affirm Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.27 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.68 Million.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AFRM as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Affirm Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM): Trading Information Today

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 21.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AFRM is forecast to be at a low of $56 and a high of $93. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +48.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Affirm Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -0.71% per year for the next five years.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.37% of Affirm Holdings, Inc. shares, and 43.1% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.6%. Affirm Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with Pacific Heights Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 110Thousand shares worth $7.78 Million.

California, University Of-Regents, with 0.04% or 58.36 Thousand shares worth $4.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1525840 shares worth $107.91 Million, making up 1.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 1.48 Million shares worth around $137.98 Million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.