Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

In the last trading session, 37,229,715 shares of the 1847 Goedeker Inc.(NYSE:GOED) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.48 or 0.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.19 Million. GOED currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.75, offering almost -465.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.63% since then. We note from 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 49.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.88 Million.
1847 Goedeker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended GOED as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED): Trading Information
Instantly GOED has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.27- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.63% year-to-date, but still up 0.7253 over the last five days. On the other hand, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) is -0.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 83.7 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 17.15 day(s).
1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. 1847 Goedeker Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -252.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.84% of 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, and 15.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.75%. 1847 Goedeker Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Wells Fargo & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.31% of the shares, which is about 19.13 Thousand shares worth $166.43 Thousand.
Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.24% or 14.54 Thousand shares worth $126.51 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Micro Cap ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 10291 shares worth $89.53 Thousand, making up 0.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.6 Thousand shares worth around $13.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.
