fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 21,345,537 shares of the fuboTV Inc.(NYSE:FUBO) were traded, and its beta was 2.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.46, and it changed around $3.49 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28 Billion. FUBO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.29, offering almost -104.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.34% since then. We note from fuboTV Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.36 Million.

fuboTV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.7. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FUBO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. fuboTV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.48 for the current quarter.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO): Trading Information

Instantly FUBO has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $31.44 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.09% year-to-date, but still up 0.2831 over the last five days. On the other hand, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) is 0.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.1 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 28.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FUBO is forecast to be at a low of $25 and a high of $60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +96.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. fuboTV Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -717.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.78% of fuboTV Inc. shares, and 30.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.67%. fuboTV Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.96% of the shares, which is about 7.56 Million shares worth $167.29 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 11.77% or 5.58 Million shares worth $123.34 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2774735 shares worth $61.38 Million, making up 5.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.39 Million shares worth around $52.82 Million, which represents about 5.04% of the total shares outstanding.