Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 723,750 shares of the Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.(NASDAQ:EVK) have been traded, and its beta is -0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.8, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.18 Million. EVK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.3, offering almost -196.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 74.64% since then. We note from Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 249.26 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.09 Million.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EVK as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK): Trading Information Today

Instantly EVK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 11.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.96- on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.08% year-to-date, but still up 0.2188 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) is 0.2% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 168.31 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.7%. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 158.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.1% of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. shares, and 1.3% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.82%. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.67% of the shares, which is about 98.8 Thousand shares worth $263.8 Thousand.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.35% or 52Thousand shares worth $138.84 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 27000 shares worth $72.09 Thousand, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 25Thousand shares worth around $66.75 Thousand, which represents about 0.17% of the total shares outstanding.