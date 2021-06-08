Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 3,249,216 shares of the Enveric Biosciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:ENVB) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around $0.3 or 0.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.9 Million. ENVB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.04, offering almost -465.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.36% since then. We note from Enveric Biosciences, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.73 Million.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended ENVB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB): Trading Information

Instantly ENVB has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.79- on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.1928 over the last five days. On the other hand, Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 0.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 374.36 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 55.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 1779.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENVB is forecast to be at a low of $50 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +1779.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1779.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (ENVB) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.3%. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 89.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. shares, and 5.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.04%. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 563.52 Thousand shares worth $1.73 Million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.85% or 181.25 Thousand shares worth $556.45 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 180983 shares worth $555.62 Thousand, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 56.33 Thousand shares worth around $172.92 Thousand, which represents about 0.26% of the total shares outstanding.