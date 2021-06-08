Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1,136,731 shares of the Energy Focus, Inc.(NASDAQ:EFOI) were traded, and its beta was 2.36. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around $0.19 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.78 Million. EFOI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.6, offering almost -124.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.02% since then. We note from Energy Focus, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 887.89 Million.

Energy Focus, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EFOI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Energy Focus, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI): Trading Information

Instantly EFOI has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $8.17- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 36.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.28% year-to-date, but still up 0.2464 over the last five days. On the other hand, Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) is 0.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 346.35 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 113.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EFOI is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +113.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 113.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Energy Focus, Inc. (EFOI) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.3%. Energy Focus, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 38.9% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 35% per year for the next five years.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.44% of Energy Focus, Inc. shares, and 12.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.04%. Energy Focus, Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 279.54 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with 1.78% or 71.55 Thousand shares worth $329.13 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 13591 shares worth $54.77 Thousand, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 7.46 Thousand shares worth around $38.7 Thousand, which represents about 0.19% of the total shares outstanding.