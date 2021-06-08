Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 2,431,562 shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp.(NYSE:EXK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.18, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19 Billion. EXK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.76, offering almost -8.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.49% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 Million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EXK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Endeavour Silver Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK): Trading Information Today

Although EXK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.3% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $7.50- on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.42% year-to-date, but still down -0.0383 over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.76 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.28, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -12.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EXK is forecast to be at a low of $5.17 and a high of $7. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -2.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.33 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $40.1 Million in revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.9%. Endeavour Silver Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 102.2% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.67% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 28.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.75%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.39% of the shares, which is about 17.46 Million shares worth $86.59 Million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.46% or 4.14 Million shares worth $20.51 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 8664329 shares worth $45.75 Million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.79 Million shares worth around $41.11 Million, which represents about 4.64% of the total shares outstanding.