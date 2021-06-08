EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In? – Marketing Sentinel

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

EHang Holdings Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 1. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EH as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. EHang Holdings Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH): Trading Information

Instantly EH has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $36.80 on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.62% year-to-date, but still up 0.268 over the last five days. On the other hand, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 0.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. EHang Holdings Limited earnings are expected to decrease by -15.5% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.05% of EHang Holdings Limited shares, and 15.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.37%. EHang Holdings Limited stock is held by 56 institutions, with Growth Interface Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.78% of the shares, which is about 1.85 Million shares worth $68.52 Million.

Carmignac Gestion, with 2.33% or 745.77 Thousand shares worth $27.62 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Matthews International Fds-Matthews China Fund and Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 169000 shares worth $6.26 Million, making up 0.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Alger Fds I-Alger Mid Cap Focus Fund held roughly 99.45 Thousand shares worth around $6.6 Million, which represents about 0.31% of the total shares outstanding.

