Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5,389,905 shares of the Ebang International Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:EBON) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.31, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $615.11 Million. EBON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.95, offering almost -351.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.4% since then. We note from Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.94 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.23 Million.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended EBON as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON): Trading Information

Although EBON has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.9% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.62- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still up 0.1453 over the last five days. On the other hand, Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) is -0.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.65 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.76 day(s).

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.09% of Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares, and 12.5% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.45%. Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.69% of the shares, which is about 3.74 Million shares worth $29.72 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.97% or 1.35 Million shares worth $10.73 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3738059 shares worth $29.72 Million, making up 2.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Siren NASDAQ NexGen Economy ETF held roughly 472.96 Thousand shares worth around $3.76 Million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.