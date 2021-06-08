Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4,875,124 shares of the Desktop Metal, Inc.(NYSE:DM) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.1, and it changed around $0.26 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.86 Billion. DM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.94, offering almost -131.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.91% since then. We note from Desktop Metal, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.79 Million.

Desktop Metal, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Desktop Metal, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM): Trading Information

Instantly DM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.48 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.12% year-to-date, but still up 0.1431 over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) is 0.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.54 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 12.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DM is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +45.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -27.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Desktop Metal, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -396.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.67% of Desktop Metal, Inc. shares, and 46.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.01%. Desktop Metal, Inc. stock is held by 138 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 11.62% of the shares, which is about 28.42 Million shares worth $488.76 Million.

KPCB XVI Associates, LLC, with 7.25% or 17.72 Million shares worth $304.8 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Miller Opportunity Trust and Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4600000 shares worth $68.54 Million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.07 Million shares worth around $15.89 Million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.