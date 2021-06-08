Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 8,330,793 shares of the Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYCN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.52 Million. CYCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.96, offering almost -184.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.97% since then. We note from Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.09 Million.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYCN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN): Trading Information

Although CYCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.69- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0278 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.12% of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 68.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.47%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.15% of the shares, which is about 6.2 Million shares worth $17.29 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.99% or 2.73 Million shares worth $7.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1074904 shares worth $3.29 Million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 837.29 Thousand shares worth around $2.34 Million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.