Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) In 2021: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In the last trading session, 8,330,793 shares of the Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:CYCN) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.15, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.52 Million. CYCN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.96, offering almost -184.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.97% since then. We note from Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.05 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 605.09 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CYCN as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN): Trading Information
Although CYCN has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $3.69- on Friday, Jun 04 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.03% year-to-date, but still down -0.0278 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) is 0.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 26.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CYCN is forecast to be at a low of $4 and a high of $4. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +26.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 43% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.12% of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. shares, and 68.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.47%. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Slate Path Capital, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.15% of the shares, which is about 6.2 Million shares worth $17.29 Million.
FMR, LLC, with 7.99% or 2.73 Million shares worth $7.61 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 1074904 shares worth $3.29 Million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 837.29 Thousand shares worth around $2.34 Million, which represents about 2.45% of the total shares outstanding.