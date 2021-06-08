Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -4.1% Decline

In the last trading session, 2,450,650 shares of the Curis, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRIS) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.66, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.34 Billion. CRIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.4, offering almost -18.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 94.2% since then. We note from Curis, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 Million.

Curis, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CRIS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Curis, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS): Trading Information

Instantly CRIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $15.10 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.0181 over the last five days. On the other hand, Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is 0.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.66 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 56.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRIS is forecast to be at a low of $20 and a high of $27. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +84.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 36.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Curis, Inc. (CRIS) projections and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.39 Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Curis, Inc. to make $2.6 Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.63 Million and $2.74 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -9.1%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.2%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.8%. Curis, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 36.6% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.23% of Curis, Inc. shares, and 87.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.99%. Curis, Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.8% of the shares, which is about 7.14 Million shares worth $80.83 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., with 7.1% or 6.5 Million shares worth $73.58 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 4541316 shares worth $51.41 Million, making up 4.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.46 Million shares worth around $27.88 Million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.