Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP): Stock Forecast For 2021 Still Looks Weak With A -13.1% Decline

In the last trading session, 3,590,443 shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.(NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $256.32 Million. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.78, offering almost -377.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.61% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 Million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 2.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended CRBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP): Trading Information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $2.29- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.48%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.64% year-to-date, but still down -0.0553 over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.74 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.74 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.1, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 2.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $1.6 and a high of $3. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +46.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) projections and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +54.14 percent over the past six months and at a 66.2% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.4%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +76.9% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 73.8% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.1%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $870Million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. to make $940Million in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $286Million and $1.23 Million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 204.2%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -23.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.2%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -27.4% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. shares, and 45.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.11%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. stock is held by 151 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 4.82% of the shares, which is about 6.02 Million shares worth $11.86 Million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.54% or 5.67 Million shares worth $11.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 6020395 shares worth $11.86 Million, making up 4.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.64 Million shares worth around $5.21 Million, which represents about 2.12% of the total shares outstanding.