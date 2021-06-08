ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 40,771,996 shares of the ContextLogic Inc.(NASDAQ:WISH) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.76, and it changed around -$0.53 or -0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.8 Billion. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -323.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.09% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18.58 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.08 Million.

ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.9. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.3, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 135.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $12 and a high of $24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +209.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.8%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -447.8% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 76.6% per year for the next five years.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 96.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.01%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 142 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.55% of the shares, which is about 103.77 Million shares worth $1.64 Billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 12.55% or 63.39 Million shares worth $1Billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3937094 shares worth $62.21 Million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held roughly 1.97 Million shares worth around $31.17 Million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.