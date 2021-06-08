Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Could Have Exceptional Returns? – Marketing Sentinel

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Home  »  Science   »  Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Coul...

In the last trading session, 1,112,791 shares of the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.78 Million. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -151.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.04% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.06 Million.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSCW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Instantly CSCW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.14 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.0392 over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11220.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11220.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11220.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.3% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.03%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 243.55 Thousand shares worth $433.52 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.24% or 132.41 Thousand shares worth $235.69 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off

Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.

Add them to your watchlist before they take off!

Get the Top 5 Stocks Now!

Sponsored

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the Newsheater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get Notified Of Insider Trades, Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades, Earnings Updates & Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning

100% free. stop anytime no spam