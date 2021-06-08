Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1,112,791 shares of the Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:CSCW) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.78 Million. CSCW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.67, offering almost -151.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 66.04% since then. We note from Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.06 Million.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CSCW as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW): Trading Information

Instantly CSCW has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.14 on Wednesday, Jun 02 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.51% year-to-date, but still up 0.0392 over the last five days. On the other hand, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) is 0.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.94 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 11220.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CSCW is forecast to be at a low of $120 and a high of $120. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +11220.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11220.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.1%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 61% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20% per year for the next five years.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.3% of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. shares, and 0.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.03%. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. stock is held by 11 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.44% of the shares, which is about 243.55 Thousand shares worth $433.52 Thousand.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.24% or 132.41 Thousand shares worth $235.69 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.