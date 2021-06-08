CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1,096,783 shares of the CleanSpark, Inc.(NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.21, and it changed around $0.7 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $584.53 Million. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.6, offering almost -147.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.5% since then. We note from CleanSpark, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 958.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

CleanSpark, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.5. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended CLSK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. CleanSpark, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK): Trading Information

Instantly CLSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.24% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $17.46 on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.43%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.41% year-to-date, but still up 0.0268 over the last five days. On the other hand, CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -0.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.4 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $47.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 176% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLSK is forecast to be at a low of $45 and a high of $50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +190.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 161.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) projections and forecasts

CleanSpark, Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +58.62 percent over the past six months and at a 121.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +109.1% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 300% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 412.9%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.2%. CleanSpark, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 60.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.04% of CleanSpark, Inc. shares, and 21.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.01%. CleanSpark, Inc. stock is held by 84 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 29.27% of the shares, which is about 1.43 Million shares worth $33.98 Million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 20.05% or 976.95 Thousand shares worth $23.27 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 909243 shares worth $21.66 Million, making up 18.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 836.5 Thousand shares worth around $19.93 Million, which represents about 17.16% of the total shares outstanding.