China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1,472,976 shares of the China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.(NASDAQ:PLIN) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.7, and it changed around -$0.16 or -0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.92 Million. PLIN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.97, offering almost -15.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.53% since then. We note from China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 Million.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN): Trading Information Today

Although PLIN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.6% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.93 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.84% year-to-date, but still up 0.1973 over the last five days. On the other hand, China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) is 1.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 768.28 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 673.93 day(s).

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (PLIN) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. earnings are expected to decrease by -157.3% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.48% of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. shares, and 1.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.56%. China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with HRT Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 166.46 Thousand shares worth $174.78 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.48% or 145.29 Thousand shares worth $152.55 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.