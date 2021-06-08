ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 3,586,354 shares of the ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.(NYSE:CHPT) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.13, and it changed around -$0.39 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.96 Billion. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.48, offering almost -69.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.29% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.52 Million.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 1.8. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT): Trading Information Today

Although CHPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $30.26 on Tuesday, Jun 08 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.59%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.1471 over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 0.32% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.07 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.5, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 25.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $28 and a high of $46. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +57.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 95.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.