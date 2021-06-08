Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, based on a mean score of 2. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended SAVA as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight. Cassava Sciences, Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA): Trading Information

Instantly SAVA has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $76.10 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.91% year-to-date, but still up 0.2535 over the last five days. On the other hand, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) is 0.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.47 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.6, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 29.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAVA is forecast to be at a low of $73 and a high of $110. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +62.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.4%. Cassava Sciences, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.8% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.49% of Cassava Sciences, Inc. shares, and 27.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.34%. Cassava Sciences, Inc. stock is held by 159 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.01% of the shares, which is about 2.4 Million shares worth $108.1 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.43% or 1.77 Million shares worth $79.75 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1047822 shares worth $47.1 Million, making up 2.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 796.58 Thousand shares worth around $35.81 Million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.