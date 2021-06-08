Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 3,125,810 shares of the Canoo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.9, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11 Billion. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.9, offering almost -179.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.85% since then. We note from Canoo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.12 Million.
Canoo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 3. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GOEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Canoo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV): Trading Information
Instantly GOEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.53% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.27- on Thursday, Jun 03 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.99%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.36% year-to-date, but still up 0.1237 over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) is 0.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.83 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.83 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.33, which translates to bears needing to increase their stock price by 16.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOEV is forecast to be at a low of $6 and a high of $18. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge +102.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -32.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Canoo Inc. (GOEV) projections and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Canoo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 66.7% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.
Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Biggest Investors
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.67% of Canoo Inc. shares, and 10.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.96%. Canoo Inc. stock is held by 89 institutions, with Luxor Capital Group, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million.
Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with 1.05% or 2.5 Million shares worth $34.5 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2425983 shares worth $21.91 Million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 224.19 Thousand shares worth around $2.02 Million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.