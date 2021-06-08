Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 3,472,223 shares of the Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.(NYSE:BTX) were traded, and its beta was 4.81. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.03, and it changed around -$1.22 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $625.44 Million. BTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.67, offering almost -436.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.9, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.36% since then. We note from Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.48 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.32 Million.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BTX as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:BTX): Trading Information

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, which translates to bears needing to reduce their stock price by -26.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTX is forecast to be at a low of $11 and a high of $11. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge -26.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (BTX) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.4%. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. earnings are expected to decrease by -110.9% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

