Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2,460,055 shares of the Bit Digital, Inc.(NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.08, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $390.43 Million. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33, offering almost -308.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.52% since then. We note from Bit Digital, Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 Million.

Bit Digital, Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of 0, based on a mean score of 0. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, no body recommended BTBT as a Hold, whereas none deemed it a Buy, and no one rated it as Underweight.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT): Trading Information

Although BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $9.12- on Tuesday, Jun 01 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.0438 over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -0.32% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.23 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.4%. Bit Digital, Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 148% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.2% of Bit Digital, Inc. shares, and 1.6% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.08%. Bit Digital, Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.43% of the shares, which is about 208.74 Thousand shares worth $3.14 Million.

Bank Of Nova Scotia /, with 0.26% or 125.29 Thousand shares worth $1.88 Million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 54248 shares worth $716.07 Thousand, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 41.2 Thousand shares worth around $618.87 Thousand, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.