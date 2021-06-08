BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 4,361,666 shares of the BioNTech SE(NASDAQ:BNTX) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $228, and it changed around -$10.15 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.52 Billion. BNTX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $235, offering almost -3.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 79.58% since then. We note from BioNTech SE’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.74 Million.

BioNTech SE stock received a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.4. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that none out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another but none rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BNTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BioNTech SE is expected to report earnings per share of $9.09 for the current quarter.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX): Trading Information Today

Although BNTX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of $252.7 on Monday, Jun 07 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.79% year-to-date, but still up 0.1041 over the last five days. On the other hand, BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is 0.24% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.75 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

BioNTech SE (BNTX) projections and forecasts

BioNTech SE share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen +100.67 percent over the past six months and at a 43771.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain +2120% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 932.7% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2458%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.86 Billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect BioNTech SE to make $3.87 Billion in revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarter a year ago was $49.33 Million. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7721.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. BioNTech SE earnings are expected to increase by 107.1% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.18% of BioNTech SE shares, and 10.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.11%. BioNTech SE stock is held by 303 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 1.92% of the shares, which is about 4.63 Million shares worth $377.29 Million.

FMR, LLC, with 1.2% or 2.9 Million shares worth $236.3 Million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 2208696 shares worth $180.05 Million, making up 0.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund held roughly 1.9 Million shares worth around $207.19 Million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.